Colton Underwood's Grandma Helps Him Swipe on Tinder: 'We All Need a Nana in Our Lives'

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood shared a video on Instagram, Friday, showing his grandma helping him swipe through potential matches

Colton Underwood is stepping into the world of online dating with some help from a very special someone!

The former Bachelor star, 29, shared a video to Instagram on Friday of himself swiping through Tinder, getting feedback from a special someone in his life: his grandma!

"Um, kinda, he looks happy," Underwood's grandma said of one potential match before warning her grandson, "I can't go that fast if you want a true assessment."

Underwood's grandma swiped left on several people as the pair giggled together - though she did say "maybe" to one.

"Nana helps me swipe on Tinder," Underwood captioned the Instagram post.

"My nana is picky, honest and blunt. But after we stopped filming she said 'I'm not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy,' "he wrote. "We all need a nana in our lives ♥️"

Underwood came out as gay in April, telling Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in an interview that he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year and has "been processing it."

"The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure," he said. "I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."