Colton Underwood Says He Doesn't Want a 'Super Long Engagement' with Fiancé Jordan C. Brown

"Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it," Colton Underwood said of his upcoming wedding to fiancé Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown already have a vision in mind for their upcoming wedding.

While participating in an Amazon Live session Wednesday, Underwood opened up about the newly-engaged couple's plans for their big day.

"Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it," the former Bachelor, 30, said. "That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we're going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way. It's going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold."

While they don't have a specific date set just yet, Underwood and Jordan do have an idea as to when they'd like to tie the knot.

"We have laid out a few months that we feel, like, would be ideal," he said. "We don't really want a super long engagement. So, realistically, I don't know if we're going to be able to pull it off like we want to, but we're going to try."

Underwood then admitted the planning process has been "a little overwhelming," saying the two are currently trying to determine their guest list.

"Our rule of thumb for our invite list was we don't want to have to introduce ourselves at our own wedding," he said. "So if we don't know you or your plus one, then you probably aren't making it. So it's almost like a no rain, no brain type style where we just don't want to have to spend time introducing ourselves at our own wedding. We want to spend time with our friends and our family."

He continued: "We started with the guest list and it's a work in progress. It's constantly being tweaked or [we go], 'Oh, we forgot this person.' 'This person has to be here.' It is a little overwhelming because you have so many phases of your life that you need to bring together to help celebrate."

Underwood added that the pair has "no clue exactly" whether any of his fellow Bachelor Nation stars will make the cut, but they are looking into having their ceremony outdoors.

"Jordan and I are thinking about an outdoor wedding," he said. "So looking in Colorado, Montana, Northern California, for an outdoor venue to really bring sort of our vision to life for the wedding. I think a good start is to have locations and then go from there and really sort of map out and feel what's available and what's not."

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," the reality star said. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

Added Underwood, "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he continues. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

The soon-to-be-married pair also celebrated the relationship milestone on social media, sharing photos from the special moment.