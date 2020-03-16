Bachelor Colton Underwood Wears 'Wash Your Hands' Sweatshirt amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Colton Underwood is doing his part to stay safe and healthy during the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Bachelor star posted a “PSA” to his 2 million Instagram followers on Sunday about how they can prevent the spread of the viral illness.

In a photo posted to his feed, Underwood, 28, sported a sweatshirt from Scott Disick‘s Talentless fashion label that reads “Please Wash Your Hands,” across the back. He paired the look with a “California Strong” hat.

Underwood’s girlfriend Cassie Randolph showed her support in the comments section, writing, “PREACH.”

And as the public has stopped gathering in large groups in response to the fast-spreading disease, Underwood also revealed that he tuned in to church online on Sunday, rather than attend an in-person service.

Underwood and Randolph have been self-quarantining together in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Randolph posted a photo of herself cuddled up next to Underwood with the caption, “happy social distancing.”

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles was going on a form of lockdown through March 31 that included the closing of restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues and more.

“Our decisions will determine the fate of our loved ones, the length of this crisis,” Garcetti said. “We need to take these steps to protect our city right now. The work we do now will have an impact on the city’s history. We need to do everything now to stop the spread of this virus.”

As of Monday, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. Worldwide, there are now 173,293 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,649 deaths.