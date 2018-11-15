See The Bachelor's Not-So-Subtle Nod to Colton Underwood's Virginity in New Promo

Colton Underwood is ready for his close-up.

On Thursday, franchise host Chris Harrison unveiled the key art for Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor. Lest we forget, ABC is underlining one thing about our leading man: He’s a virgin. Their not-so-subtle reminder? A single line of text imposed over the smoldering new photo of Underwood: “What does he have to lose?”

“It’s now officially official and I have the official exclusive poster to prove it,” Harrison captioned the post. “Colton’s dramatic season of #TheBachelor premieres Mon Jan 7th.”

Underwood revealed his virginity while competing on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette this year. Sitting down with PEOPLE before embarking on his own journey, Underwood said he’ll remain open, honest and true to himself as the Bachelor.

“I’m going to live my life and do what I’ve always done,” he said. “[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it’s just who I am and what I believe in. I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I’m just waiting for the right heart.”

He also opened up about how he’ll approach the Fantasy Suites while appearing on Ellen in September.

“I’m looking forward to the Fantasy Suites. You can do more in the Fantasy Suites than just have sex!” he said, jokingly adding: “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

But above all, he said he’s hoping to use that one-on-one private time to find out “the little things” about his potential partner.

“You guys get to see the big storylines on TV,” he said. “I’m looking forward to [asking], ‘What’s your favorite snack? What kind of dog do you like?’ Just the little, everyday things that you guys don’t care about.”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 7, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.