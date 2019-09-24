Bachelor Nation Reunion! Colton Underwood Supports Ex Hannah Brown on Dancing with the Stars

It’s a Bachelor Nation reunion!

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood attended this week’s taping of Dancing with the Stars to show his support for Hannah Brown, who was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor before being named The Bachelorette.

Underwood, 27, who has been dating Cassie Randolph since he famously jumped a fence for her, shared a photo on Instagram of the experience on Tuesday, writing, “I came to support my ex with my other ex’s and my girlfriend. Thanks for the support @chrisbharrison.”

In the shot, Underwood poses with Randolph, 24, Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Entertainment Tonight journalist Lauren Zima and three of his other exes: Heather Martin, Katie Morton (who recently became engaged to Chris Bukowski on Bachelor in Paradise) and Demi Burnett (who made BiP history this season with her engagement to Kristian Haggerty).

While Brown, 25, wasn’t in the photo — presumably she was already backstage preparing to perform with partner Alan Bersten — Underwood did manage to capture her on his Instagram Stories.

In the video, he films Brown in her costume on stage and then pans over to Lamar Odom and Lauren Alaina.

Finally, Underwood shared another photo on his Stories, this time a black-and-white shot with Randolph, Harrison, 48, and Zima, 31, who are all smiles. “Basically a family photo,” he wrote atop the picture.

The Bachelor crowd came out to support Brown for her birthday (September 24), and the newly turned 25-year-old shared some videos of the celebrations after she performed a waltz to Taylor Swift‘s “Lover” on Monday night.

Brown shared a flashback to one year ago, when she had a date with Underwood on her birthday and struggled to come up with words for a champagne toast on the spot. “What a difference a year makes. Cheers to my birthday,” she wrote in her Stories, later adding, “[B]ut not too different. We’ve all had a pretty good year I’d say,” atop a video of the Bachelor alums.

The Alabama beauty queen got another special shout-out on her birthday — from Swift herself!

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 29, posted a video of Brown’s performance (which received high marks form the judges), writing, “Loving watching @hannahbrown dancing to ‘Lover’ on DWTS!! This performance is so pretttyy & twirly,” over the clip.

Brown noticed the shout-out later on Tuesday and reposted it to her own Stories, writing, “well. my birthday has been made. xoxo @taylorswift.”