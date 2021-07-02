Colton Underwood Strips Down for Revealing Black-and-White Shoot — See the Photos

The former Bachelor star publicly came out as gay earlier this year

Colton Underwood left little to the imagination in a revealing new photoshoot.

The former Bachelor star, 29, worked with photographer Damon Baker and designer Nicola Formichetti to produce a series of black-and-white photos. In some of the shots, Underwood wore a jacket, boxers and cross earrings; in others, he wore nothing at all, using a leather jacket to cover himself as necessary.

Sharing the photos on Instagram Thursday, Underwood wrote: "A little different. A little better. A little wiser."

"There he is," stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski commented with a fire emoji, while former Bachelor host Chris Harrison wrote, "Bro do you even workout?" Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn called Underwood "Dadddyyy" with three fire emojis in her own comment.

Underwood also shared his grandmother's reaction to the racy pics on his Instagram Story, posting a screenshot of their text message exchange. "I think our next Instagram should be me lecturing you about nude pics!!!!!!" she wrote in the first message.

"You didn't like them?!" the reality star replied, to which she said, "Not as a Nana u know that I like clean cut Colton as far as art they r great if they just weren't my grandson."

Underwood has been in the spotlight recently after publicly coming out as gay on Good Morning America in April. "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he told Robin Roberts at the time.

"The next step in all of this was letting people know," he continued. "I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure. I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

Since then, the former football player hasn't shied away from showing off his body on social media. "This year I prioritized my health," he captioned a shirtless photo in April. "Physically and mentally."

Underwood previously dated Cassie Randolph, the winner of his 2019 Bachelor season; they announced their split in May 2020.

Months later, Randolph, 26, filed for a restraining order against Underwood after he allegedly stalked and harassed her. She ultimately dropped the charges that November.