Colton Underwood Shares Special Meaning Behind Image for Netflix Series Coming Out Colton

Colton Underwood is ready to share his story.

The former Bachelor star, who came out as gay in April, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the special meaning behind the image for his new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, which premieres on Dec. 3.

Colton Underwood Credit: Netflix

"This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey," the 29-year-old former professional football player wrote alongside a promo pic for his new show. "I'm looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I've been learning along the way. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd."

News of Underwood's show first started making the rounds after his Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts, in which he publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ community, aired in April on ABC. A source then confirmed to PEOPLE that Netflix and Underwood were, in fact, teaming up for a reality series that would spotlight his coming out journey.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," Underwood revealed to Roberts during a deeply personal pre-taped interview. "And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

"I'm still nervous, but yeah," he continued. "It's been a journey for sure. I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

After Underwood came out, he received a ton of support from his fellow Bachelor Nation comrades, including Hannah Godwin, the runner-up on the The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV author's season.

"I support Colton for having the courage to finally be able to live his life authentically," she previously told PEOPLE. "Nobody should have to hide who they really are. I'll always wish Colton the very best and hoping he has found his peace."

Season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, who recently split from fiancé Zac Clark, also rallied behind Underwood after his GMA interview aired. "I'm very happy that Colton is able to now live his life openly and without fear of being his true self," she told PEOPLE in April. "I support his willingness to share his truth, and welcome the additional LGBTQ representation to Bachelor Nation with open arms."

Underwood was previously in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, who got the final rose during his season of The Bachelor. The pair called it quits in May 2020, and in September, Randolph, 26, filed a restraining order against Underwood for allegedly harassing and stalking her. She dropped the restraining order weeks later.