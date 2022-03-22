Colton Underwood posted a video on Instagram featuring photos from his engagement photoshoot with fiancé Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood Shares His Engagement Photos with Fiancé Jordan C. Brown: 'Our Day of Love'

Colton Underwood is giving a look at his engagement shoot with fiancé Jordan C. Brown.

The 30-year-old Bachelor alum posted a video montage featuring the photos on Instagram Tuesday. The clip, set to JVKE's "This Is What Falling in Love Feels Like," began with a voiceover reading Underwood's opening caption.

"Engagement photos," Underwood wrote. "This is what our day of love looked like."

"Figured it was time to post some of these," Colton wrote beside the video, adding a black heart emoji and tagging The DeLauras as their photographer.

PEOPLE broke the news of Underwood and Brown's engagement in February. The pair's relationship began in the summer of 2021, months after Underwood came out as gay that April.

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," the Coming Out Colton star told PEOPLE of the proposal. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

Added Underwood, "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood has since opened up about the couple's plans for their wedding and future together.

Recently, the reality star said they've "already" discussed whether they should get a prenuptial agreement. "We're in it for the long haul," he said on Watch What Happens Live, adding that they "don't want to put those vibes out there."

Underwood previously said he and Brown are "really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route" for their ceremony.