The former Bachelor's relationship won't be featured on the Netflix series because he's chosen to keep his romance private

Colton Underwood Shares Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown After Coming Out Colton Debut

Colton Underwood just offered a peek into his love story.

The former Bachelor shared a sweet birthday tribute to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown, 39, in a since-expired Instagram Story post on Sunday. Underwood, 29, posted a few photos of himself and the political advisor.

One photo showed Underwood and Brown sitting with Underwood's dog Zooka. Underwood rested his hand on Brown's thigh. "Love," the former NFL player wrote.

Until now, Underwood has chosen to keep his relationship out of the public eye. He previously explained to PEOPLE why maintaining some privacy in his romance was important.

"After The Bachelor I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship," Underwood explained. "Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It's nice for me to have something for myself."

It's led to ultimate happiness. "I found somebody and I am very much in love," he said.

Viewers won't be seeing Jordan on Coming Out Colton, the Netflix series that follows Underwood's journey of self-discovery and embracing his sexuality. Instead, the series spotlights Underwood's coming out process and his life post-Bachelor.

The show does feature a look into Underwood's breakup with ex Randolph, who he met on season 23 of The Bachelor. The former couple announced their split in May 2020. But Randolph later filed a restraining order against him for allegedly harassing her. She dropped the case nearly two months later.

On the series, Underwood revealed he wasn't of sound mind after the public split.

"After the breakup with Cassie, it was pretty rough. I hit rock bottom. I took a lot of Xanax, not thinking I was going to wake up the next morning. I did and it was really bad," he explained.

Underwood previously told PEOPLE that he "was not in a good place mentally after the breakup."