Colton Underwood Says Ex Cassie Randolph Has Dropped Her Restraining Order Against Him

Colton Underwood says ex Cassie Randolph has dropped her restraining order against him.

The former Bachelor, 28, tells PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday that Randolph, 25, has asked the court to dismiss the temporary retraining order.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns," he said. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter."

PEOPLE is out to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department for comment, and a rep for Randolph did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ first reported the news.

Randolph filed for the restraining order in September, three months after the former couple — who met during Underwood's season of The Bachelor — called it quits.

Image zoom Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

According to the restraining order request obtained by PEOPLE, Randolph claimed Underwood put a tracking device on her vehicle in an attempt to keep tabs on her whereabouts.

Randolph also alleged in the filing that Underwood had showed up to both her Los Angeles apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach unannounced. On one occasion, Underwood allegedly loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., she claimed.

In the request, Randolph further claimed that Underwood had sent her a number of alarming text messages, including one in which he allegedly pretended to be an anonymous stalker.

"After the breakup, Cassie wanted to be friends, and she thought they were on good terms," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Then the text messages and the frightening behavior started. Cassie was just terrified about how he was acting."

Image zoom Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood | Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

The pair split in May, two months after Randolph helped nurse Underwood back to health following his battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). During their breakup announcement, the duo showed each other love on Instagram, commenting on their respective breakup posts with heart emojis.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two "just weren't on the same page."

"Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he's been ready for a long time," the source said. "And Cassie just wasn't ready. They both knew it wasn't going to work."

Things took a turn in July after Randolph made an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! During the episode, she was reluctant to address their split and later called out the show for how the interview was "edited" to focus on her quotes about Underwood.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor's Demi Burnett Says Colton Underwood Was 'Being Petty' with Ex Cassie Randolph

Without calling Randolph out directly, Underwood then noted on his Instagram Story that while the two had agreed to keep their split private, "obviously a lot changed this week." Randolph fired back at her ex with a lengthy note on her own Instagram Story, insisting she had "honored" their agreement and accused him of "subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments."

She also claimed Underwood was trying to "monetize" their breakup with a new chapter in his book over which he refused to give her "any sort of approval." A rep for Underwood denied Randolph's claims.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between!

In August, Underwood opened up about the debacle on the Reality Steve podcast, asserting that his anger was actually directed at the franchise for taking "advantage" of Randolph. (Reps for ABC and Chris Harrison did not comment.)