Colton Underwood Returns to Instagram Nearly 2 Months After Ex Cassie Randolph Dropped Restraining Order

The former couple announced their split in May

Colton Underwood has returned to Instagram.

The former Bachelor star, who has removed all posts from his grid, shared some photos from his Christmas celebration with family on his Instagram Stories Monday.

"Hope everybody had a great holiday! Mine was spent with family," Underwood, 28, wrote along with photos of his family's decorated living room, family members opening gifts and playing games and a dog.

"Missed y'all," he added, sharing a photo of a snowboarding trip.

The post comes nearly two months after Cassie Randolph dropped a restraining order against Underwood that she had filed in September.

In early November, court documents obtained by PEOPLE said that Randolph's "request for domestic violence restraining orders against [Underwood] shall forthwith be dismissed with prejudice."

The documents added that "the temporary restraining orders against [Underwood] shall forthwith terminate and cease to be of any force and/or effect."

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Underwood said that he and Randolph, 25, "were able to reach a private agreement."

"Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns," the former football player said at the time. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter."

The former couple split in May, and in September, Randolph filed the restraining order, alleging that Underwood placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had showed up to both her Los Angeles apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach unannounced.

She claimed that on one occasion, Underwood loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., and said that he started sending her alarming text messages.

Later in September, a source told PEOPLE that Randolph wanted Underwood "to get whatever help he needs."

"After the breakup, Cassie wanted to be friends, and she thought they were on good terms," the source said. "Then the text messages and the frightening behavior started. Cassie was just terrified about how he was acting."

Bachelor host Chris Harrison weighed in the following month, telling Entertainment Tonight that he was glad the reality stars were trying to take care of things out of the public eye.

"I've reached out, just as far as support," Harrison said. "I have not talked to them and I am very glad to see that they ... [are] taking this off-line. They're not settling this in the press. They're hopefully taking care of themselves and each other and being smart about this."