Colton Underwood Responds to 'Inappropriate' Questions About His Sex Life, Teases Documentary Release

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Colton Underwood has been documenting his coming out journey for Netflix

Colton Underwood's upcoming Netflix documentary is set to premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Over the weekend, the former Bachelor star, 29, answered a series of fan questions during an informal Q&A session on social media. Asked when his Netflix show will be released, Underwood — who came out as gay last month — declined to give an exact date, instead teasing that the project will be out in "fall 2021."

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the reality star has been documenting his coming out journey for Netflix, and that the project is set to feature well-known figures from the LBGTQ+ community, including Gus Kenworthy.

As for his top priority at the moment, Underwood said in a separate post that for now, he's focusing on "myself."

Colt Underwood Colton Underwood | Credit: Colt Underwood/Instagram

Underwood, who recently told Variety that he's been "physically" involved with men but is searching for something more meaningful," also responded to a question about his sex life.

"Let me vent for a second," he wrote. "Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I'm respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."

Underwood added, "I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it the network would be mad. I know differently now. I'll share what I want and this won't be one of those things."

Underwood previously dated Cassie Randolph, the finalist from his 2019 season of The Bachelor.

Though Underwood is prohibited from discussing the details of the situation due to a joint agreement with Randolph, during his interview with Variety he said that he "did not physically touch or physically abuse Cassie in any way, shape or form."

"It's not who I am as a human being, and it's not how I carry myself," he shared. "I want this interview to be the last time I address her, because it's not fair for her to have her name in articles every time I talk. I'm sorry, and I want her to know that I hope she has the best, most beautiful life."

Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood | Credit: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; JC Olivera/WireImage

Randolph has yet to directly address the news of her ex coming out, though she previously thanked her followers for their support.