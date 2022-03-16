Colton Underwood on Advice He'd Give Bachelor Clayton Echard: 'Make Sure You Have a Good Therapist'

"I really hope that Clayton has a good support system by him, especially for after the show," Colton Underwood shares with PEOPLE the post-show tips he'd tell Bachelor Clayton Echard

Colton Underwood is sharing his post-Bachelor advice.

The dating reality show alum, 30, who held the titular role on The Bachelor in 2019 exclusively shared with PEOPLE — while chatting about his experience on Beyond the Edge — the tips he would tell Clayton Echard following his run on season 26.

"My initial [piece of advice] would just be, make sure you have a good therapist and talk and vent to them because, unfortunately, in a position of being a lead of an ABC show, especially like the franchise The Bachelor, you can't trust a whole lot of people," Underwood tells PEOPLE.

He adds, "If you say something, words can be twisted. It could be made a headline the very next day and taken out of context. It's so hard to contain that."

Though admitting that he hasn't watched this season of The Bachelor, he does see tracks of it on social media, mentioning, "no matter how hard you want to try to get away from it, you really can't... especially when you were the lead at one point."

While Underwood hasn't kept up with the episodes weekly, he does hope the best for everyone on the show — not only Echard but the 31 women who vied for his heart.

"I really hope that Clayton has a good support system by him, especially for after the show. I hope he's doing well," Underwood says. "I hope all the girls from this season are in a good place because the show can be a tough place for some people."

Underwood first gained recognition as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. After appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, he was named the season 23 lead of The Bachelor, dating 30 women at once while looking for love.

The reality star publicly came out as gay in April 2021 and later documented his experience for Netflix's Coming Out Colton. Since then, Underwood found love with Jordan C. Brown, 39 — the two got engaged in February 2022, and are ready to marry.

While Underwood admitted to learning a lot during his Bachelor franchise experiences, he shares that one of the biggest takeaways was "being able to have conversations pretty directly" and "asking hard questions and expecting hard answers" while doing so in "an intimate and personal way."

Underwood has vocalized numerous times that he recognizes the mistakes he's made in his past, but is continuing to learn and grow from them each day — and having been on The Bachelor and CBS's Beyond the Edge, he's been pushed deeper into discovering his true self.

"I think uncovering me as a person is going to be an everyday thing and experience," says Underwood. "I think that's what's beautiful about life is that not everything is set in stone."