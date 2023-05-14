Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley: 'I've Never Been More Sure of Something' (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood is married!

The Bachelor alum and Coming Out Colton star, 31, wed Jordan C. Brown, 38, in front of 200 guests in a romantic ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on Saturday.

The three-day affair, planned by Ashley Smith Events, kicked off with a family dinner and welcome party on Friday night, before a full day of wedding festivities began Saturday morning.

"The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party," Underwood told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the couple's big day. "It's going to be a fun wedding," he adds, "I'll say that!"

For their nuptials, the couple wore custom Tom Ford suits. Underwood went with a deep green, while his political strategist husband chose blue, both as a nod to the natural setting of their "I do's."

Olivia Rae James

"We wanted trees around and sunshine," says Brown. "It was really important for us to get married outside."

As guests made their way to the ceremony where a choir and orchestra performed, they were greeted by a beautiful photo display designed by the couple.

"One thing that's really important to both of us is that we've created this, we're calling it 'our loving walk,'" explains Underwood, who appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor before revealing in a 2021 interview on Good Morning America that he is gay.

"It's inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and it's images of men in love throughout history. We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort," he says. "Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret."

Olivia Rae James

Adds Brown: "It's really cool. It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married."

The pair walked hand in hand down the aisle and exchanged personal vows and rings before celebrating with friends and family at the reception.

"We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like," says Underwood. "And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special."

Olivia Rae James

As a fun surprise, the couple arranged for Stanford University's artistic swimming team to perform in the pool as everyone exited the ceremony. 'We wanted to keep the energy going," says Brown. "I like to host and bring people together. It's our wedding, but it's also a three-day party that we are throwing for our nearest and dearest."

At the reception, guests dined family style on salads, vegetables, steak, fish and pasta. "And lots of spicy margaritas," says Brown of their specialty 21 Seeds Tequila cocktails which included two cucumber and jalapeño infused drinks dedicated to the couple's dogs Scout and Zooka.

Following emotional toasts, the newlyweds cut into mini wedding cakes while other desserts included, "the best chocolate chip cookie you ever had," says Brown and mini lemon meringue pies.

The couple shared their first dance together to "The Good Ones" by Gabby Barrett. "We love it," says Underwood. "It's just one of those songs that both remind us of each other and special to us."

Olivia Rae James

For Underwood, falling in love with Brown came easy. "I've never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he's such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him."

The pair first met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021, and got engaged in Feb. 2022 in Big Sur, Calif. "It was very natural and organic, how it progressed," recalls Underwood of their relationship. Adds Brown: "We both just had a gut feeling."

Now, as the couple celebrates the happy milestone, Underwood says he feels lucky to spend every day with his husband.

"I love the family that we've created already," says Underwood. "Having our two dogs and our home and this wedding, we've really created a life that feels so compatible and in sync.