Colton Underwood Seen Kissing Man in Hawaii Four Months After Coming Out Publicly

Colton Underwood is enjoying some romance on a Hawaiian getaway.

In April, the 29-year-old former Bachelor star publicly came out as gay during a sit-down interview on Good Morning America, revealing at the time that he "still" hasn't had an "emotional connection with a man. I've never allowed myself to. It's never been in my cards to let myself get there. I want to more than anything."

"I'm looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the right ways. I still have a long ways to go. I'm still learning," Underwood added.

In new photos shared by TMZ, Underwood was spotted kissing a man — whom the outlet identified as political strategist Jordan C. Brown, 38 — on a sunny beach at a Four Seasons resort in Maui. The two could be seen lounging outside next to each other as the reality star browsed his phone and his companion read a book.

Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Both Underwood and Brown follow each other on Instagram, and Brown shared a group photo in May that included Gus Kenworthy, who is working closely with Underwood on an upcoming docuseries about his coming out journey. Underwood also posed with Brown in a photo he posted in an Instagram gallery in June.

On his LinkedIn page, Brown describes himself as a "political strategist at the intersection of politics, technology, and entertainment to drive progressive social change." He is the founder of One Blue Hill, which "partners with high-profile celebrities, business leaders, and elected officials to achieve innovative advocacy and philanthropic goals."

Brown is dad to two 11½-year-old daughters.

Back in April, Underwood said he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year after a long period of self-reflection.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the reality star said. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."