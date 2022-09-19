Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Relationship Timeline 

Colton Underwood and political strategist Jordan C. Brown have had a whirlwind romance.

The former Bachelor, who also competed on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, came out publicly as gay in April 2021, about a year after going through a messy split with Cassie Randolph.

Underwood confirmed his relationship with Brown shortly after and a few months later, the couple surprised fans by announcing their engagement in early 2022.

While it's unclear how they met, the two have never been shy about sharing the love they have for each other on social media.

From their engagement to sweet social media moments, here is a complete timeline of Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's relationship.

April 14, 2021: Colton Underwood publicly comes out as gay

About a year after ending his relationship with ex-girlfriend Randolph, Underwood sat down for an interview with Robin Roberts for Good Morning America, where he came out as gay.

During the interview, Underwood said that he "came to terms" with his sexuality after some soul searching.

The Bachelor alum also said he "ran" from himself for a while. "I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay," he explained. "And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

"I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way," he continued. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

September 2021: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are spotted on vacation in Hawaii

A few months after he came out, Underwood was seen kissing a man at a Four Seasons resort in Maui, Hawaii. That man ended up being Brown.

The two were spotted relaxing next to each other, as well as sharing a kiss at the beach.

November 29, 2021: Colton Underwood says he's in love

Charles Sykes/Bravo

During an interview with the New York Times about his Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton, Underwood was asked about his boyfriend and relationship status.

The interviewer noted that the only time Underwood looked "antsy" during their conversation was when Brown was brought up. Although the Bachelor alum didn't make many comments on his relationship, he said he was "very happy and very in love." He added that their families had met.

December 2, 2021: Colton Underwood opens up about his relationship with Jordan C. Brown

Toward the end of 2021, Underwood started talking about his relationship with Brown publicly. He told PEOPLE, "I wasn't really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love."

He went on to say that he was trying to keep things more private, explaining, "After The Bachelor, I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship. Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It's nice for me to have something for myself."

He added that Brown had been "a great support" for him, saying, "I'm the luckiest person to have him in my life."

After struggling with his sexuality for years, Underwood said he was finally feeling good about himself. "Now that I've been out to myself for a year, it's the healthiest and happiest I've ever felt," he shared.

December 6, 2021: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown go Instagram official

Jordan C. Brown Instagram

The couple made their bond Instagram official a few days after confirming their relationship.

In an Instagram Story, Underwood posted a sweet birthday tribute to Brown. He shared a few photos of himself and Brown, including one of them sitting with Underwood's dog, Zooka. In the image, where Underwood's hand is on Brown's thigh, he wrote, "love."

December 25, 2021: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown celebrate the holidays together

Underwood shared another glimpse into his romance with Brown when he posted a photo of the pair celebrating Christmas together on Instagram.

In the snap, Underwood and Brown stand with their arms around each other in front of a Christmas tree, with Zooka in front of them. He captioned the photo, "Merry Christmas" with a heart emoji.

January 2022: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown buy a house together

At the beginning of 2022, the couple took the next big step in their relationship. ET Online confirmed that Underwood and Brown had bought a house together in Sherman Oaks, California.

January 23, 2022: Colton Underwood celebrates his birthday with Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood Instagram

Underwood continued to share more about his relationship at the end of January 2022. A few days before his 30th birthday, the former Bachelor shared some photos from his birthday party, and Brown was of course included.

"A celebration to close out my 20's," Underwood wrote underneath the photos, which included a cute snap of himself and Brown with a birthday cake. "Thank you to my friends and family for an unforgettable night. I love you all. I have a good feeling about my 30's♥️🤙🏼."

He also posted an Instagram Story of himself and Brown kissing, writing, "Thank you for planning such an unforgettable night."

February 28, 2022: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown announce their engagement

At the end of February 2022, Underwood told PEOPLE that the couple had gotten engaged during a weekend getaway to Big Sur, California.

"I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship," Underwood said.

"I'm extremely happy!" he continued. "2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Brown also shared the news, posting a photo of them on Instagram popping a bottle of champagne. He wrote in the caption, "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe."

March 2022: Colton Underwood talks about wedding planning with Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood Instagram

Underwood opened up about his engagement and the couple's wedding plans during an Amazon Live session in early March 2022.

"Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it," he said. "That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we're going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional, fun, weird way. It's going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit some mold."

While the pair didn't have a wedding date picked out at the time, Underwood said they did have an idea of when they wanted to get married, adding that they didn't want a "super long engagement."

As for the guest list, he said they wanted it to be full of people they know and love. "So if we don't know you or your plus one, then you probably aren't making it," he said.

March 8, 2022: Colton Underwood says he and Jordan C. Brown don't want a prenup

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Underwood if he planned on getting a prenuptial agreement with Brown.

"We've already had this conversation. We're in it for the long haul," Underwood said. "I know you guys have opinions on prenups. We don't want to put those vibes out there."

He also said that his engagement might be longer than previously stated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's what — three years backed up now because of COVID? I want a good wedding. We need a venue and venues are backed up. We're [going big]," he explained.

March 17, 2022: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown get a dog together

The couple decided to add to their family shortly after getting engaged. "Our family is growing. Instagram meet Scout, Scout meet Instagram," Underwood captioned a few photos with their new dog.

March 22, 2022: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown share engagement photos

Jordan C. Brown Instagram

Underwood and Brown were quick to take and share some cute engagement photos. Underwood posted a video montage of photos, set to "This Is What Falling in Love Feels Like" by JVKE, on Instagram.

"Engagement photos. This is what our day of love looked like," Underwood wrote over the clip.

He captioned the montage, "Figured it was time to post some of these."

July 2022: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown vacation in Europe

In summer 2022, the engaged couple jetted off on a tour of Europe. The pair first made stops in Ireland, Paris and London (where they had dinner with Kate Hudson and friends). Then, they headed to the South of France.

Underwood shared photos from their romantic time in Cannes on Instagram, which included a yacht outing and a beach sunset.