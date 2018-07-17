Colton Underwood Joins Bachelor in Paradise — and Tia Booth Is Waiting for Him with Open Arms

Good news, Bachelor Nation: More Colton Underwood eye candy is coming your way.

After he was eliminated on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, ABC confirmed that the football player will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Welcome to Paradise, Colton! Someone’s waiting for you there,” tweeted the official Bachelorette account alongside a video of Underwood exiting Becca Kufrin‘s season — spliced with some telling footage of Tia Booth in Paradise.

“There are still feelings there,” Booth admits in the clip. “But I don’t know if he has them for me.”

As fans know, Underwood and Booth have some history. In January, Underwood had a short-lived relationship with Booth, who previously competed on The Bachelor alongside Kufrin. When he broke the news to Kufrin on this season of The Bachelorette, she wasn’t quite sure how to take the news at first — especially considering the fact that she and Booth are actually good friends. Booth then made an appearance on the show and gave Kufrin her blessing to keep dating Underwood — until Monday night’s episode, when she returned to confess that she was still harboring feelings for Underwood.

Kufrin subsquently eliminated him — though she insisted it had nothing to do with Booth’s revelation.

“I don’t know if we can completely say my future with Becca was ended 100 percent on Tia,” Underwood said on this week’s Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous podcast. “I’m sure that that was a heavy portion of why my future with Becca was ended, so yeah, of course I was sad. I was disappointed, I was frustrated, I was pissed off. I had every emotion going through me at that time and I didn’t know how to process it. I mean, I think — you guys watched the breakup — I was speechless. I had nothing to say because I was so caught off-guard.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Bachelor in Paradise season 5 premieres Aug. 7, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.