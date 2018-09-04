Colton Underwood Is the Next Bachelor: 'Third Time's the Charm'

The Bachelor has its newest leading man!

On Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, ABC announced the man who will be handing out the next round of roses: Colton Underwood.

Underwood, a former NFL player, made headlines on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette for two big reveals: that he’s a virgin, and that he casually dated former Bachelor contestant (and Kufrin’s friend) Tia Booth before joining the show. The two reconnected on this season of Bachelor in Paradise but broke up on Tuesday’s episode.

Now, Underwood says they’ve both moved on.

“We are finally on the same page for the first time in our relationship and we are just good friends,” he told GMA‘s Michael Strahan.

As for Underwood himself? He’s looking to find his happily ever after and said he hopes his season “absolutely” ends with a proposal.

“That’s what I’m looking for … being engaged and then getting married shortly after that,” he said. “I’m very excited. Third time’s the charm, that’s what they say, right? That’s what I’m hoping for!”

And looking back, he has no regrets about his experience with the franchise so far.

“I think that’s one thing that I took pride in on both seasons, being true to who I am,” he said. “I think it took all of that to get to where I am now.”

Underwood — who also dated Olympian Aly Raisman — previously told PEOPLE that his virginity doesn’t keep him from enjoying romantic relationships.

“Being a virgin doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t be passionate and romantic and sexual still in your relationship.”

Underwood landed the coveted Bachelor title over two other rumored contenders from Kufrin’s season: Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick.

Horstmann, a 28-year-old sales rep from Colorado, was Kufrin’s runner-up. Ultimately, Kufrin gave her finale rose to now-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, saying of her decision, “Both of them would be a right choice for me, but I’m going with the one who I can’t see myself without. This love feels like it just fits my soul; it fits my heart. I’m so happy that I pushed through to find what I’ve always wanted. I know that I’m making the most important decisions for me, but they’re also the most fulfilling ones, the most right ones. And I really feel like I’ve not only found my partner in this, but I’ve also found myself.”

Horstmann was devastated, sobbing after she stopped his proposal to send him packing.

Still, he told PEOPLE, “The experience didn’t scare me off the idea of finding love. If anything, I know just how capable of finding love I am.”

Tartick, a 29-year-old corporate banker from New York, came in third place. After the finale, he told PEOPLE that he was “very single” and would be open to coming back to the franchise as the next Bachelor.

“Coming into The Bachelorette, I always led with a calculated mind and not an open heart,” he said. “Now, I’m able to start leading with my heart and not my head. And I’m in the best position to find who I’m looking for now.”

Season 23 of The Bachelor is expected to premiere in 2019 on ABC.