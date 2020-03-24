Bachelor Colton Underwood Is 'Hopeful' He 'Turned the Corner' as He Battles the Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is on the mend after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Underwood gave a health update Monday on Instagram, saying that while the past few days were “rougher” then he expected, he’s starting to feel some “improvement.”

“Hi, just wanted to give you a health update. The last few days were rougher than I expected. The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this. I’ve been journaling throughout this and I’ll share some of those soon. I’m currently on hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and last night the doctor prescribed an inhaler, also. I’m hopeful that they are starting to work!”

The Bachelor star, 28, said he’s hopeful that he’s experienced the worst of his symptoms and will start feeling better in the near future.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

“This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this,” he wrote. “I’m hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine.”

Along with the message, Underwood shared a photo of himself sitting up in bed while eating a snack out of a bowl. The former football player explained that he’s been staying with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her family, but has been keeping a safe distance from them since his diagnosis.

“I’m on the third story of the Randolph’s home, isolated from the rest of the family (The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie’s mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do),” he said. “When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me. Stay positive people…We got this!”

He opened up further in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, saying, “I’m doing okay. But it’s still hard to breathe. I feel like I only have access to about 20 percent of my lungs. My breath is shorter, and I’ve had to train myself to talk differently with my breath. And I have to lie down and rest a lot.”

Image zoom Paula Lobo/Getty Images

RELATED: Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Tested Positive for Coronavirus: ‘I’m Exhausted’

Underwood revealed that he tested positive for the viral illness on Friday after experiencing symptoms for a few days. At the time, the reality star said the virus, officially named COVID-19, was draining.

“It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly,” he said. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

Before his diagnosis, Underwood and Randolph had been making a point to practice social distancing.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.