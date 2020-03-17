Colton Underwood's Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Stung by Stingray During COVID Isolation

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph just got a sign to stay in social isolation amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, the former Bachelor star revealed that Randolph had been stung by a stingray on the couple’s “quick trip to the ocean” during their time self-quarantining together in Los Angeles.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Underwood, 28, is seen comforting Randolph as she soaks her foot to ease the pain from her sting.

“While we were in isolation yesterday we decided to take a quick trip to the ocean and swim. It was cut short after a sting ray stung @cassierandolph in the foot,” Underwood shared.

He said he found the incident to be “Mother Nature” sending the couple a “warning shot to get back inside.”

“I tried to take her mind off of it by playing UNO (It did not work),” he joked, as he is seen in the clip trying to distract his girlfriend with help from her sister, Michelle Randolph.

“Thank you all for your prayers and concerns,” Underwood added, before giving an update on Cassie’s situation. “About 5 hours of pain and a weird reaction to the venom…Cass is doing much better ♥️ stay safe y’all!”

Cassie, 24, also shared videos and pictures of her “excruciating” experience on her own Instagram feed.

“Welp, sm content is gonna be kinda limited with all our social distancing so here is a painful video of how I spent the majority of my day yesterday,” she said.

The reality star “ended up in the ER after getting hives,” she shared, noting “I’m fine now, got medication and my swelling is slowly subsiding.”

“Oh, and to the lifeguard that was announcing (exact words) ‘surfers and swimmers, there are many stingrays out there, you WILL get stung, you WILL be in pain, and your day WILL be ruined’…I will heed your warning next time,” Cassie added.

The painful incident comes just one day after Underwood posted a “PSA” to his 2 million Instagram followers about how they can prevent the spread of the viral illness.

In a photo posted to his feed, Underwood sported a sweatshirt from Scott Disick‘s Talentless fashion label that reads “Please Wash Your Hands,” across the back. He paired the look with a “California Strong” hat.

And as the public has stopped gathering in large groups in response to the fast-spreading disease, Underwood also revealed that he tuned in to church online on Sunday, rather than attend an in-person service.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles was going on a form of lockdown through March 31 that included the closing of restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues and more.

As of Tuesday morning March 17, there are at least 4,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 86 people have died.

Worldwide, there are now 182,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,305 deaths.