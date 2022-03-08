"I know you guys have opinions on prenups, but… we don't want to put those vibes out there," Colton Underwood said

Colton Underwood Doesn't Plan on Signing Prenup with His Fiancé: 'We're in It for the Long Haul'

Colton Underwood and his fiancé, Jordan C. Brown, are confident that their love is meant to last.

During Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the 30-year-old Coming Out Colton star whether the newly-engaged couple plan to get a prenuptial agreement.

"We've already had this conversation. We're in it for the long haul," Underwood said, per ET Canada. "I know you guys have opinions on prenups."

"We don't want to put those vibes out there," he added.

And while he previously said he didn't want to have a long engagement, Underwood said he is now starting to change his tune after realizing just how much goes into planning a wedding.

"It's what — three years backed up now because of COVID?" Underwood said of the industry-wide delays for wedding planning. "I want a good wedding. We need a venue and venues are backed up. We're [going big]."

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," he said. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

The former Bachelor continued, "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Recently, Underwood opened up about the duo's desire to have a nontraditional wedding ceremony that's "authentic" to them.

"Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it," he said in an Amazon Live session. "That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we're going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way. It's going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold."

Underwood added that the couple has "laid out a few months" that "would be ideal" for their upcoming ceremony.