Colton Underwood Says He's 'Lucky' as His Coronavirus Symptoms Are Mostly 'Under Control'

Colton Underwood said the novel coronavirus has been physically and mentally challenging, but is thankful his symptoms seem to be improving.

One day after revealing his diagnosis, the former Bachelor star, 28, opened up about his physical and mental health during Chris Harrison’s Instagram Live “Group Date” show, which he co-hosts with girlfriend Lauren Zima.

Coughing throughout the short interview, Underwood said he was doing well. “I’ll be fine,” he said. “I’m lucky enough to have it under control for the most part.”

Detailing the symptoms he’s experienced, the former NFL star, who was able to sleep more that day, said that “shortness of breath is the most crippling one, and for me at least, the most challenging one.”

“Other than that, for me, the fever was gone within two days, but I’ve been taking Tylenol and staying on that,” he added, going on to share that he has no idea how he contracted the virus.

“Who knows how I got it, where I got it, when I got it. No one knows,” said Underwood, who first shared his diagnosis on Friday.

As he recovers from the virus, Underwood is isolating himself at the home of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s parents in Huntington Beach, California — staying in the third story of the home, with Randolph, 24, bringing him food, and medicine when he needs it.

“I would say if I wouldn’t be here with the Randolphs, with Cassie and her family, I wouldn’t be good,” Underwood continued. “Even here at times it gets challenging and you feel sort of lonely. But they’ve been amazing and supporting, we’re all in this together and that’s not only us as a family, us a nation and as a world.”

Over the weekend, he was spotted smiling from the balcony of his girlfriend’s home.

“I think we just need to remember we need to stick together through this. Try not to isolate people or make them feel guilty for having something,” Underwood said.

Also on Saturday, Randolph explained how her family is handling their time in self-quarantine.

“We’re here with my family. We’ve been doing the social distancing and been quarantining ourselves for the past week now. Now we all can’t leave the house,” she said on Instagram. “We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

Whenever she briefly visits with Underwood on the third story, Randolph said she takes extra precautions. “I disinfect myself every time I leave him,” she said.

Underwood previously urged younger adults to take the illness seriously.

“I want to let you guys know: I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today, and they are positive,” he said in a video, adding that the virus has been incredibly draining. “It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly.”

“The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another,” he said. “I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home. Stay in your house and do your part and take care of one another.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.