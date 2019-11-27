Bachelor Colton Underwood Jokes About Windmills While Congratulating Hannah Brown on DWTS Win

Hannah Brown has had a whirlwind(mill) year and her ex Colton Underwood is proud of everything she’s accomplished.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelor gave Brown a shout-out on Instagram to congratulate her on her Dancing with the Stars victory, jokingly telling her to give herself a break after the busy year she’s had.

“A day late & a dollar short but congrats Hannah B! Now get some much deserved rest by staying away from limos, roses, dance floors and windmills,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair, referencing Brown’s infamous windmill Fantasy Suite with contestant Peter Weber (they had sex four times!) and her two seasons with the Bachelor franchise.

“You’ve had a killer year!” added Underwood, 27, who sent Brown home before the Fantasy Suites on his season.

Responding to Underwood’s sweet post, Brown wrote in the comments, “Thank you Colton. I’ll do my best…😬,” the emoji seemingly referencing her recently-teased return to the Bachelor mansion on Weber’s season.

On Monday, Brown, 25, took home the long sought-after Mirrorball Trophy, becoming the winner of the ABC reality dancing competition’s 28th season with her partner, professional dancer Alan Bersten. But, as Underwood mentioned, that is not the only notch on the Alabama native’s belt in the last year.

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten Eric McCandless via Getty Images

From competing on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor to the unexpected ending on her own season of The Bachelorette, Brown has been through the reality television ringer. However, according to a recent trailer for the upcoming season of the reality dating series, it seems as though the former pageant queen won’t be taking Underwood’s advice.

During the season finale of DWTS on Monday night, ABC aired a teaser from the upcoming season of The Bachelor that featured a surprising reunion between Brown and the show’s new leading man, Weber.

We did NOT see this coming. 😱 Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/5iy1RgxK9o — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 26, 2019

Peter. Hannah. WHAT!? Get an exclusive first look at this season of #TheBachelor during the #DWTSFinale TONIGHT on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JCdmGoBmku — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 25, 2019

In the teaser, Weber, who finished third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, receives a surprise visit from Brown.

“I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” he asks her.

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown tells him. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

While getting cozy on a couch, Weber, 28, proceeds to invite Brown to join the women competing on his upcoming season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he says. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

And in a second promo that aired later during the live finale, Brown is seen exiting a limo at the Bachelor mansion.

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ ABC

After Brown ultimately decided to end things with the charming pilot during the Bachelorette season finale in July, she told PEOPLE that it was a decision she didn’t make lightly.

“I was in love with Peter,” Brown said. “I was pulled into different directions every other day. But I had to make a decision. I felt like my heart was broken.”

She added, “What I’ll miss most about Peter is his genuine love for me. The time we had together was real.”

Weber’s season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.