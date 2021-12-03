10 Revelations from Colton Underwood's Netflix Series, Coming Out Colton: 'I Want to Stop Lying'

Colton admitted to Onyeka Ehie, who competed on his season, that he "wouldn't be out" if it weren't for The Bachelor.

"I guess in reality, I had no business being the Bachelor," he shared. "I just mentally was not in a good place. I remember saying, 'Thank you, God for making me the Bachelor. You're gonna answer my prayer and make me straight. This is my chance to find a wife, and now I have nowhere to run.' So I have to get engaged so I can get married and once I get married, I'm gonna have kids, and then it's gonna make me straighter."

"Which, in looking back," he added, "is super silly." Underwood continued, "I wouldn't want that now, but that was sort of like my process with it. It was like this house of cards that I built and when it crashed it crashed hard, and that was me. I just got to a really, really, bad place."