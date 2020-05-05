"This has been a project of mine that I've been working on for a long time and to see it come to life has been amazing," Colton Underwood shares with PEOPLE

Colton Underwood Loves Hosting His Own Talk Show, Coffee with Colton : 'It's Been So Cool'

Colton Underwood knows a thing or two about starring on a successful series, and he is now back in front of the camera with his own talk show, Coffee with Colton.

Partnering with AllSocial, a new social media network, The Bachelor alumnus takes on the role of host in his eight-episode series, joined by a slew of celebrities to chat and, of course, drink some coffee.

"It's been so cool," Underwood tells PEOPLE. "This has been a project of mine that I've been working on for a long time, and to see it come to life has been amazing."

He's already interviewed stars including Kalen Allen from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, musician Quinn XCII and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. "It's been such a cool project and cool experience for me to be able to host my own show and make it meaningful," he says.

Underwood admits that he would be open to eventually hosting his own television show in the future. Discussing how he prepared for the role, the best-selling author shares, "It's just all about repetition, it's all about putting yourself out there and trying new things. I'm still learning. I'm still making mistakes, just like I have in my life in front of everybody already on The Bachelor."

"You can't ask the right question if you don't hear the answer, you can't ask a follow up if you don't listen," he adds. "I think it's also unique in the fact that this was sort of my baby and something that I wanted to do, and I sort of helped build out the whole entire show."

And for anyone who follows Underwood's AllSocial page, the platform will make a donation to food banks and charities to help those who are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the series halfway through and episode 5 set to premiere on Sunday, Underwood has guests including Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson, wrestler Chris Jericho and Property Brothers' Drew Scott scheduled to still appear.

But who would his dream guest be?

"If I was to shoot for the stars, I think just an idol or an icon that I've always looked up to is either like Mario Lopez, Ryan Seacrest or Ellen DeGeneres," he says."The talk show hosts that have been on the longest, I would love to chat with because they are the ones that have so much experience and are so skilled in what they do."

New episodes of Coffee With Colton are available to stream every Sunday.