Colton Underwood is proud of his virginity — and he’s having some fun with it!

More than a month ahead of Underwood’s Bachelor season premiere in January, ABC released a hilarious new promo for the series on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Parodying the 2005 romantic comedy 40-Year-Old Virgin, Underwood sported the same orange and white-striped teal-colored polo shirt that star Steve Carell did in the film’s poster.

While Underwood and Carell both shared similar poses in their respective ads, only the ABC leading man held the Bachelor franchise’s signature red rose in his promo.

Everett

Judd Apatow, who directed the Carell-starrer, shared the poster on social media and captioned it, “The new poster for this season of @bachelorabc looks really familiar. I don’t remember Steve having pecs.”

In response, Underwood referenced the hilarious scene from the film in which Carell’s character got his chest waxed. “Hey @JuddApatow does this mean I have to wax my chest now?” he tweeted.

Apatow, 50, quipped in reply: “You know you already did. I am the one that needs to. I just don’t know how to figure it.”

You know you already did. I am the one that needs to. I just don’t know how to figure it. https://t.co/iqAxGbiCOa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 3, 2018

Colton Underwood and Judd Apatow Craig Sjodin via Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Underwood first revealed his virginity while competing on Becca Kufrin‘s The Bachelorette season 14.

Sitting down with PEOPLE before embarking on his own journey, Underwood said he’ll remain open, honest and true to himself as the Bachelor.

“I’m going to live my life and do what I’ve always done,” he said. “[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it’s just who I am and what I believe in. I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I’m just waiting for the right heart.”

In a trailer for season 23 of The Bachelor released in November, the contestants met Underwood for the first time in the most NSFW way. The clip began with Underwood showering on the beach as his contestants watched from a nearby car.

“Colton looks so hot I plan on rubbing oil all over his body,” one contestant said excitedly. “He is literally like a chiseled god to me,” another contestant screamed.

While things between Underwood and his potential suitors seemed to start off pretty steamy, fans were quickly reminded that the bachelor is a virgin.

“I am a virgin,” Underwood explained in the video. “But, that’s just a small part of who I am. I’m here to fall in love, so hopefully, by the end of this I’m down on one knee.”

Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 7.