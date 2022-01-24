Colton Underwood Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown: 'Unforgettable Night'

Happy birthday, Colton Underwood!

The former Bachelor, who turns 30 on Jan. 26, shared a peek into his early birthday celebration, and it included lots of moments with his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Underwood included photos from the birthday party attended by Brown, 39, and their friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A celebration to close out my 20's," Underwood captioned the photo gallery. "Thank you to my friends and family for an unforgettable night. I love you all. I have a good feeling about my 30's ♥️🤙🏼."

Photos included Underwood being presented with a birthday cake by Brown, a few photos of himself and his friends as well as tables of people attending Underwood's outdoor birthday party.

In an additional Instagram Story photo, Underwood kissed Brown on the cheek. "Thank you for planning such an unforgettable night," he wrote to Brown.

Colton Underwood Instagram Credit: Colton Underwood/Instagram

The majority of photos included Brown, whom Underwood has been privately dating. It wasn't until Brown's own birthday in December that Underwood shared a photo of his boyfriend, and gave a look inside their relationship. "Love," Underwood captioned the Instagram story.

Underwood previously spoke to PEOPLE about keeping his relationship with Brown off-screen, including in his Netflix documentary series Coming Out Colton. "After The Bachelor, I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship," he explained. "Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It's nice for me to have something for myself."

Underwood dated his Bachelor pick Randolph for over a year before they split in May 2020. That September, she filed a restraining order against him for allegations including stalking and harassment. (The order was dropped two months later.)