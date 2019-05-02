Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Pose with Original Bachelorette Couple Trista & Ryan Sutter

Say what you will about the Bachelor franchise, but it has spawned some true, long-lasting love over the years — and no one knows that better than Trista and Ryan Sutter.

On Wednesday, the couple — who met and fell in love on the first season of The Bachelorette in 2003 — got together with the franchise’s most recent couple, The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. The foursome participated in a panel discussion moderated by Entertainment Weekly‘s Kristen Baldwin at Tubi’s Go Binge Yourself Newfront reception in New York City.

Ryan, 44, and Trista, 46, smiled as they posed for photos with Underwood, 27, and Randolph, 24, at the event.

From left: Ryan Sutter, Trista Sutter, Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Trista (then Trista Rehn) got engaged to Ryan, a firefighter, at the end of her season, and the two got married in a televised ceremony in December 2003. Fifteen years later, they’re considered the show’s OG success story and live in Colorado with their son Max, 11, and daughter Blakesley, 10.

Underwood and Randolph bucked the franchise’s tradition when they decided to give their relationship a chance without getting engaged by the end of his season, which concluded in March. On the show, Randolph shocked fans when she was unable to commit to an engagement and left Underwood before their Fantasy Suite date — but he fought to get her back after breaking up with the remaining contestants because he knew she was the one for him.

“I thought I made the right decision in leaving,” Randolph previously told PEOPLE. “But Colton fought for me. And he has shown me what a healthy relationship looks like.”

“Colton never put pressure on me,” she continued. “I think that’s why we’re still here today, because we took it at our own pace. We didn’t want to rush something that was going to be forever.”

“She doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet,” Underwood told PEOPLE of their engagement plans. “But she will, one day.”

Plus, the new season of The Bachelorette, starring lead Hannah Brown, premieres May 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.