The Bachelor's Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Sport Romantic Jerseys: 'Future Mrs.'

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have marriage on the brain!

The Bachelor couple — who left the show happily dating — put their future plans in writing at a hockey date night with a pair of jerseys labeled “Future Mrs” and “Underwood.”

Randolph donned the former and Underwood the latter as they took in the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Underwood, 27, shared a sweet photo of him hugging Randolph, 23, to his Instagram with the caption, “Future Mrs.”

Randolph, meanwhile, shared a hilarious photo to her social media of the Golden Knights’ mascot, Chance the Gila monster, pretending to eat her as Underwood jokingly stepped in to help.

“I loved this weekend,” she captioned the photo.

Her family had some fun with it, too, with brother Landon commenting, “Colton doesn’t look like he’s doing a good job protecting you.”

“Dude. I tried,” the former NFL player responded, while Randolph added, “The effort was there though promise.”

The Golden Knights happily welcomed the couple to the game, sharing a photo of the reality stars in their custom jerseys to its official Instagram page.

“We really think we’re starting to fall in love with @coltonunderwood & @cassierandolph. This is just….. so unexpected,” the team captioned the post.

The couple has been spending time in Sin City with Randolph’s family, including sister Michelle Randolph and her boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin, and their parents Matt and Amy Randolph, as seen in Cassie’s Instagram Stories.

Though Underwood and Cassie did not get engaged on the Bachelor finale earlier this month, their jerseys are just the latest acknowledgment that a wedding is on the horizon.

“She doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet. But she will, one day,” Underwood told PEOPLE shortly after the finale aired.

Added Cassie, “We definitely talk about our future engagement. We’re both excited to get to that point.”

Meanwhile, the couple has been taking full advantage of their ability to be seen in public together after having to keep their relationship under wraps while the show was still airing.

They celebrated their first official date night after going public as a couple at Disney’s Frozen on Broadway earlier this month. Randolph was even given a bouquet of roses from the cast.