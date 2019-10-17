Bachelor Colton Underwood Calls Out Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's 'Hypocrisy over the Last Year'

Bachelor drama is a-brewin’ — and Colton Underwood has responded to Rachel Lindsay‘s invitation to “have a grown-ass conversation” with her after he waded into her feud with Raven Gates.

“I’ll come on your podcast Rachel,” he tweeted Wednesday evening. “One condition: ask your producer to leave it raw, unedited and untouched.”

“Looking forward to meeting you & pointing out your hypocrisy over the last year,” he added.

Lindsay’s remarks were made on Wednesday’s episode of the Whit & Ry YouTube series, when the former Bachelorette called Underwood’s comments on social media about her and Gates’ falling out “petty.”

“Shocker. Rachel mad at another person… does she like anyone?” the former Bachelor commented on an Instagram post about Lindsay saying she will “never” be friends with Gates again during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. (It’s still unclear why the former friends have beef; Lindsay has refused to share details and Gates has not addressed the feud publicly.)

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Addresses Colton Underwood’s ‘Petty’ Social Media Digs and Falling Out with Raven Gates

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

On Whit & Ry, Lindsay, 34, said she never intended for the drama with Gates, 28, to garner so much attention and that Underwood, 27, weighing in only fueled the firestorm of speculation amongst fans. She said she hoped Underwood would appear on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to hash things out directly, instead of on social media.

“What didn’t help is Colton commenting,” she said. “And, you know, I would actually love for Colton to come on the podcast, because what I’m not going to do is entertain you in the comments section of somebody else’s post. What I will do is have a grown — can I curse? — what I will do is have a grown-ass conversation with you, and we can talk about it.”

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Explains Why She’s ‘Not a Huge Fan’ of Bachelor in Paradise‘s Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Lindsay also addressed another comment that Underwood made on social media about a conversation she had with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

According to Us Weekly, Underwood wrote, “I’m not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she’s spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie… Funny thing is I have never met her.”

Lindsay said that she didn’t “appreciate” Underwood’s “accusations” that she “ran her mouth,” pointing out that Randolph follows her on Instagram and that when they met at an event in July, they “partied the night away” together.

RELATED: Bachelorette and DWTS Star Hannah Brown Says Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates’ Feud Is ‘News to Me’

Recalling Randolph saying to her, “Oh, I know you don’t like Colton,” Lindsay said she told Randolph she was “indifferent.”

“I remember saying, ‘I mean, I’m just indifferent, I don’t believe I have to be best friends with everybody just because we all come from the same TV show,'” Lindsay said. “I said, ‘My thing has always been with Colton, I don’t think I ever really knew who he was, and so I just wish I got to understand the real him.'”

“I just wish he would more so be himself on camera because people constantly tell me he’s totally different off-camera,” Lindsay continued, adding that Randolph “agreed with me.”

“So I don’t understand why he thinks that I was ‘running my mouth,'” she said. “And if I was ‘running my mouth,’ like I said at the beginning, why is she following me on Instagram if I said something so bad?”