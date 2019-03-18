Colton Underwood Bonds with Cassie Randolph's Family — Including Her Dad! — During Beach Trip

Hometown date, round two!

Colton Underwood spent time with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph‘s family over the weekend, soaking up the sun in her native Huntington Beach, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And while Underwood spent time with Cassie’s mom and siblings, he especially bonded with her dad, Matt Randolph.

The Bachelor star shared a photo of himself giving Cassie a kiss on the cheek as she smiled alongside her father.

“The part of hometowns y’all didn’t get to see,” he captioned the photo.

After Underwood shared the photo, fans couldn’t help but notice a resemblance between the former football player and Cassie’s dad.

“Which one is the father and which one is the boyfriend,” wrote one Instagram user.

“The guys kinda look similar? Lol,” added another.

Cassie also shared photos from the beach trip, captioning the post, “Here goes our actual hometown date.”

Later that night, Underwood joined the Randolph family for dinner.

As fans recall from the show, Matt was suspicious of Colton and Cassie’s relationship during their original hometown date.

“I didn’t have a strong initial opinion of Colton because I don’t like to draw judgment too quickly,” he said on the Feb. 25 episode. “I could tell Colton was being affectionate with Cassie. I don’t know if that’s what he does with all the girls he goes out with. We don’t know him. He seemed like a … guy.”

And after voicing his concerns to Cassie, he turned down Colton’s request to marry his daughter.

RELATED: How Cassie Randolph’s Family Feels About The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood Now: ‘They Love Him!’

“Looking back, I understand where he was coming from,” Underwood, 27, recently told PEOPLE. “It’s like, ‘I’ve only met you for 30 minutes and had a conversation, you seem like a great guy, but I love my daughter and I know who my daughter is.’ Of course, I wanted to hear a yes, but the fact that he stood true to himself showed me all I needed to know about him as a man. I have a lot of respect for him.”

On the show, Matt eventually followed Cassie to Portugal, where he encouraged her not to make any rash decisions in her relationship with Underwood. Randolph, 23, subsequently chose to leave, though she told PEOPLE that it was her choice above all.

“Before my dad even showed up, I think I knew what I had to do,” Cassie explained. “I wasn’t at the engagement stage. But having him there helped me process it all and talk it out. I totally respect my family and everything they say, but ultimately, it was my decision, and not my dad’s.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Play “Who’s Most Likely To?”

The two reconciled in the finale and have been happily back together for the last four months. Underwood and Randolph have spent more time with her family, and the former Bachelor doesn’t harbor any hard feelings.

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood on Engagement Plans with Cassie: ‘She Will Have a Ring One Day’

After his reunion with Cassie, “I even told [her father], ‘Your daughter is worth all of this,'” he told PEOPLE. “I wanted to make it as clear as possible to him that I was doing this for me.”

“My relationship with Cassie’s family is only continuing to get stronger,” he added.