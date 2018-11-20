Colton Underwood Threatens to Leave The Bachelor as He Runs Off Set in First Trailer

And the battle to become Mrs. Colton Underwood begins!

In a newly released trailer for season 23 of The Bachelor, the contestants meet Underwood for the first time in the most NSFW way. The clip begins with Underwood, 26, showering on the beach as his contestants watch from a nearby car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Colton looks so hot I plan on rubbing oil all over his body,” one contestant says excitedly. “He is literally like a chiseled god to me,” another contestant screams.

While things between Underwood and his potential suitors seem to start off pretty steamy, fans are quickly reminded that the bachelor is a virgin.

“I am a virgin,” Underwood explains in the video. “But, that’s just a small part of who I am. I’m here to fall in love, so hopefully, by the end of this I’m down on one knee.”

RELATED: See The Bachelor‘s Not-So-Subtle Nod to Colton Underwood’s Virginity in New Promo

Bachelor host Chris Harrison also addresses Underwood’s virginity, saying, “You could lose your virginity this week,” before Underwood responds: “Sexual intimacy is a big part of any relationship.”

Nonetheless, Underwood’s virginity isn’t the only topic of the season. In fact, a whole lot of drama ensues between the contestants with several of them captured crying on camera.

“He was shaking because you f——- scared him so bad and you’re going to ruin potential relationships,” one contestant tells another in the clip.

Things seem to get so bad that Underwood himself can be seen bawling his eyes out after his proposal is rejected. “Every time I put myself out there I get rejected,” Underwood says in one scene, which then fades into a different scene where one of the contestants says “I can’t accept a proposal.”

RELATED: Corinne Olympios Claims NewBachelor Star Colton Underwood’s Virginity ‘Is a Lie’

The clip ends with Underwood threatening to leave the show and fleeing the property by hopping a fence.

Last week, Harrison unveiled the key art for Underwood’s season, which is a shot of him dressed in a suit standing before a rose-filled wall with the words “What does he have to lose?” written in the background.

RELATED: Twitter Has Mixed Reactions to Colton Underwood’s Bachelor Casting

Underwood first revealed his virginity while competing on Becca Kufrin‘s The Bachelorette season 14.

Sitting down with PEOPLE before embarking on his own journey, Underwood said he’ll remain open, honest and true to himself as the Bachelor.

“I’m going to live my life and do what I’ve always done,” he said. “[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it’s just who I am and what I believe in. I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I’m just waiting for the right heart.”

Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 7, 2019.