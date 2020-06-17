"We just want to be there to support and show you guys love," Colton Underwood told the couples

The Bachelor 's Colton Underwood and Sadie Robertson Surprise Two Engaged Couples with $2,500 Each

Sadie Robertson teamed up with The Bachelor's Colton Underwood to bring some cheer to two engaged couples whose weddings have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the Duck Dynasty star, 23, and her husband Christian Huff challenged the couples — Zoey and David and Ben and Ali — in a game to win a signed copy of Underwood's new book, The First Time: Finding Myself. But little did they know they'd actually both be winning $2,500 each!

As the couples shared their stories — Zoey and David got engaged after dining at their favorite sushi restaurant, and Ben popped the question while on a picnic with Ali — Robertson, who has been surprising multiple brides during this time, introduced a very special guest that would be judging the game: Underwood.

"We're going to ask questions to see how well you know each other, but first I thought we'd actually welcome one other person to the Zoom call who would be our judge," Robertson said as Underwood, 28, joined the call.

The ladies squealed with excitement as Underwood told the grooms-to-be: "I just listened to all of that and both of you guys have set the bar high."

As the pairs were tested, Ben and Ali took the lead with a total of four points.

"Thank you so much for playing today. It was a close game," Underwood said before announcing the big surprise.

"I know there's supposed to be a winner and a loser, but you both are winners and I wanted to do something special. Sadie and Christian were both on my show Coffee with Colton and my partner AllSocial and I would like to split $5,000 between each of you."

"You're each getting $2,500 to apply towards your family, your wedding, whatever you guys want. We just want to be there to support and show you guys love," Underwood added.

The couples were both shocked and thanked Underwood for his generosity.