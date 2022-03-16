Colton Underwood Admits to Bringing His Baby Blanket on Beyond the Edge: 'DeeDee Saved the Day'

"I need white noise, I need the air conditioning maxed out, and I need the right pillow to get a good night's sleep," Colton Underwood tells PEOPLE exclusively about the necessities he lacked while surviving the jungle on CBS's Beyond the Edge

Colton Underwood has the comfort of home on his side!

The Bachelor album, 30, has geared up to brave reality TV yet again — but this time, he faced a whole new variety of mental and physical challenges while competing on CBS's latest series Beyond the Edge.

Underwood opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about his decision to participate on the survival show (taking place in the dangerous jungles of Panama), while revealing the secret weapon that helped him through his experience.

While he, along with the eight other celebrities he was competing against, were stripped of basic necessities like food and shelter — they were allowed to bring "a personal item or two," Underwood tells PEOPLE.

"My personal item actually doubled as my pillow at times," he adds. "You'll see when we introduced that. Its name, or her name, is Deedee and it was my baby blanket. Yes, Deedee saved the day."

Although Underwood was lucky to have his childhood support system at hand, it didn't fully cover the uncomfortable sleeping conditions he had to endure in the wilderness — especially as someone who says, "I need white noise, I need the air conditioning maxed out, and I need the right pillow to get a good night's sleep." He adds, "I didn't have any of that. I also didn't have my NyQuil."

Though openly admitting that the sleeping conditions were the hardest, he jokes that the eating situation was not far behind. "I actually put 10 pounds on before I even filmed the show just because I knew my body wasn't going to get the fuel that it needed," shares Underwood.

As a former professional football player, Underwood says the physical aspects of the competition were nothing that he's ever faced before as an athlete.

"I've never been put in a position where you told me I had to sleep outside for 10, 12 days in a row, grit it all, and not have the luxuries of life that I've worked really hard to earn in my life," he says. "Once those all went away, I was like, 'Oh boy, this just got real.'"

A born competitor, participating on Beyond the Edge was "was no brainer" for Underwood — but in addition to the physical nature of the competition, he learned a lot about himself and his competitors (Jodie Sweetin, Eboni K. Williams, and Lauren Alaina to name a few) along the way.

"It really put a lot of things in perspective for me that we all have our individual traumas. We all have our individual insecurities, things we're working on and mistakes of our past," says Underwood. "When you really put those aside and come together, it's a super powerful thing."

Having been the bachelor in 2019, Underwood's been able to take certain lessons he's learned from his reality TV experience and apply them to Beyond the Edge — specifically, the art of conversation, "being able to ask questions and being able to just listen to people too," he shares.

This came easy for Underwood who credits the "amazing communication" he has with his fiancé Jordan C. Brown in helping him in the jungle where he says you have to "say what's on your heart and work past it because it happens so quickly."

For every grueling adventure challenge won, money will be raised for each celebrities' charity of choice. "The charity that I'm representing on the show is the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation that I founded six years ago for the fight against cystic fibrosis," says Underwood. "I am so honored and so excited to be raising money for cystic fibrosis."

He adds, "Also, hopefully with the proceeds from this show, we're going to be starting a new chapter in Legacy for mental health. I'm really excited about the potential, and hopefully we can raise a lot of money on this show to be able to start having an impact on mental health as well."