Colton Haynes Says He Almost Wasn't Cast on Teen Wolf as He Posed for a Gay Magazine as a Teenager

Colton Haynes has revealed he almost did not get one of the roles his fans know him best for.

The actor, 33, says in his memoir Miss Memory Lane – which was released on Tuesday – that he almost was not cast in his breakout role on Teen Wolf because an MTV executive was concerned the actor previously posed in a gay magazine as a teenager.

Haynes writes in his memoir, according to EW, that while he was openly gay growing up, his management suggested he not be open about his sexuality telling him an MTV executive was close to passing on him for the role of Jackson Whittemore on the popular network series.

"The head of MTV almost didn't hire you because of that XY photo shoot we've been working our asses off to extinguish," Haynes alleges his manager said to him at the time. "Thank God [writer] Jeff [Davis] fought for you to get that role."

"Jeff was the creator of Teen Wolf, and he had indeed fought for me; I was grateful to him, and eager not to f--- up the opportunity," Haynes wrote in his memoir according to EW.

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

With his team making him feel as if "You will not work if you are yourself," Haynes writes in his memoir that he tried to create a new persona to try to land jobs.

"I needed to suppress my affect, to make my personality match the way I looked — like a stupid, dumb jock — with just enough silly charm that people would still like me," Haynes writes about the tools he employed.

The actor previously opened up to PEOPLE about how writing the memoir "nearly killed me." Haynes' memoir dives into various sensitive topics like his overdose and suicide attempt, recovering from alcoholism, addiction and an eating disorder, and then overcoming childhood sexual abuse.

"I needed to rid myself of the things I've held onto for so long," he told PEOPLE.

While Haynes is excited to be part of the upcoming Teen Wolf reboot movie, he told PEOPLE last month the issues for gay actors in Hollywood remain.

"Name one lead out leading actor, male romantic lead who's openly gay? I don't think Hollywood has changed."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.