Colton Haynes Says He Was 'Not Asked' to Return as Series Regular for Arrow's Final Season

Will Roy Harper be a part of Arrow‘s final season? It appears not all hope is lost.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Colton Haynes would not be returning as a series regular in the upcoming eighth and final season of The CW series.

“We hope to have him back,” showrunner Beth Schwartz told Green Arrow TV at the Television Critics Association press tour. “We love him and he’s obviously one of the foundations of the show.”

Haynes, 31, later addressed the news on Twitter.

“Getting a lot of angry messages so just to clarify…I didn’t exit the last season of Arrow,” he tweeted. “I was not asked to come back for the final season as a series regular.”

“But y’all know Roy…,” he teased. “He’s never gone for too long.”

And while Harper’s future remains up in the air, one familiar face will definitely be back: Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rila Fukushima will reprise her role as the superheroine in the final season’s second episode, which is titled “Welcome to Hong Kong.”

Arrow returns Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW.