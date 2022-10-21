Colton Haynes is ready to cause double trouble.

Haynes, 34, plays twin criminals Steve and Mitch Johnson in Lifetime's Swindler Seduction. The Johnson brothers trick women into spending money on them, with Louisa (Gabrielle Graham) landing in their sights.

"Steve had led me straight to Mitch and now I can expose both of them," Louisa can be heard saying in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek.

Lifetime

Louisa's first encounter is with Steve, who after having a fast connection with after meeting at a bar in Chicago, suddenly disappears. After finding out she's pregnant while getting no help from the police, Louisa begins her mission to track Steve down — and finds out he has a twin brother.

Mitch is later seen visiting Steve in prison.

Lifetime

Mitch asks his brother while speaking through prison phone glass: "What did I tell you about cleaning up your messes you moron?"

Steve reminds him that they are identical twins and adds, "If I'm a moron, you're a moron. We're the same."

Lifetime

Mitch takes control of the conversation as he quickly tells his brother: "We are demonstrably not."

With Steve looking him straight in the eyes, he continues to vent his frustration, telling him that he does not think things through and ends the conversation by proclaiming, "You're half the intellect that I am."

Lifetime

Inspired by true events, Swindler Seduction is the newest movie in the network's Ripped from the Headlines series. It premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.