Colton Haynes Hilariously Reveals He 'Just Discovered' Amazon: 'I'm Always the Last to Know'

Colton Haynes just placed his very first Amazon order — and chronicled the experience on social media!

On Wednesday, the Teen Wolf star hilariously revealed that he had just discovered the popular online retailer for the first time, much to the surprise of many of his followers.

“If y’all follow me on Snapchat…you know I just discovered what Amazon was & I successfully ordered pillow cases,” Haynes, 31 tweeted. “Let me tell ya… I’ve never been more excited about something in a long time 😂.”

“Yes I’m always the last to know,” he added jokingly at the end of the tweet.

Many of Haynes’ followers and fans expressed their surprise in the replies to his tweet, with one user writing, “I just want to know how you got to this point of your life without ever knowing about it.”

Following his Amazon tweet, the company sent a warm welcome to the Arrow actor, tagging Haynes and saying, “Everyone, please welcome @ColtonLHaynes to Amazon. Our newest shopper 👏👏👏.”

“OMG YALL!!! THEY HEARD ME!!!” Haynes replied. “Hi Amazon☺️.”

Haynes’ hilarious Amazon discovery comes two months after his hit series, Arrow, wrapped filming on the final season in November after eight seasons.

The actor, who played Roy Harper on the superhero drama, shared a series of photos from the show on Instagram while thanking his costars for their time spent together.

“Today is the last day on Arrow. The last day I will get to go to work with these beautiful humans on a show that gave me so much. These ppl were with me through all the good & sad times & helped me through more than I can ever repay them for,” he wrote. “Thank you @gberlanti for bringing me on this wonderful journey & to all the incredible writers, producers, cast, crew, & FANS for being so incredible all these yrs.”

The series finale of Arrow airs next Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.