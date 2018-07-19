Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Spotted at Airport Together 2 Months After Filing for Divorce

Colton Haynes is spending time with his ex Jeff Leatham two months after the former couple filed for divorce.

Haynes and Leathem were photographed walking through LAX together on Wednesday. The two kept a low profile during the outing, with Leatham turning his head away from the cameras.

This marks the first time the two have been spotted together since their split.

In May, Haynes, 29, filed for divorce six months after the pair tied the knot in front of 120 guests at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel and officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.

Haynes and Leatham cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their split and listed their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.

The duo’s relationship came under scrutiny after the former Teen Wolf actor deleted several recent photos of him and Leatham from his Instagram account. Haynes also dropped “Leatham” from his name in his Instagram bio as well as the word “husband.”

Leatham followed suit and dropped his hyphenated name.

Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤ — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) May 5, 2018

While rumors suggested Leatham had been unfaithful in their marriage after the actor released an acoustic song called “Man It Sucks” — which referenced a “cheating drama” — Haynes set the record straight in a tweet.

“Jeff would never cheat,” Haynes tweeted in May. “He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”

The couple exchanged vows on Oct. 27, 2017, in front of their family and A-list friends at the Palm Springs hotel.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes told PEOPLE at the time. “When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”