Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Waive Rights to Spousal Support as They Reach Divorce Settlement

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham’s divorce has been settled over a year after filing for divorce

A divorce judgement for the Arrow actor, 31, and the celebrity florist, 48, was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 24, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

As part of the settlement, Haynes will get “the 2018 BMW X5 Ieased vehicle currently” in his possession, the documents state. Haynes will also keep his “Platinum Diamond Etemity Band (engagement and wedding rings).”

Meanwhile, Leatham will keep the “the 2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van” and a “leased 2016 Mercedes Benz 963.”

According to the divorce documents, Haynes and Leatham “carefully bargained for the termination of spousal support.”

In addition to waiving their rights to spousal support and the division of property, the exes have agreed to a non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement.

“Neither Party shall discuss‚ pubiish or post, or cause to be discussed published or posted, directly or indirectly, any private information pertaining to the other Party, the Parties’ relationship, or this dissolution action on any media, including without Iimitation, the internet (including, but not Iimited to, social media applications, Websites, blogs, news periodicals, etc.) or in other media in any manner,” the documents state. “Neither Party shall authorize, Iicense or create (in whole or in part) a book, article, movie, or television production based upon, or which includes a character based upon, the other Party without the written consent of the other Party, or use the other Party’s name for any publicity related purpose.”

Haynes filed for divorce from Leatham in May 2018 — just six months after they tied the knot — citing irreconcilable differences. Several days later, Leatham followed up with his own divorce filing, and he also cited irreconcilable differences.

Despite fueling speculation of a reconciliation when they shared gushy tributes to mark their one-year wedding anniversary in October, Leatham went forward with their divorce proceedings in December, when he filed new court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Both Haynes and Leatham requested that the court eliminate any spousal support and listed their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.

Fans speculated that Leatham had been unfaithful after Haynes released an acoustic song called “Man It Sucks” — which referenced a “cheating drama” — but he set the record straight in a tweet.

“Jeff would never cheat,” Haynes tweeted in May. “He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”

The pair tied the knot in front of 120 guests at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel on Oct. 27, 2017; it was officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.