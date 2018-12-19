Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are seemingly moving forward with their divorce proceedings.

Seven weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary together, Leatham filed new court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 13.

According to papers obtained by The Blast, the celebrity florist, 46, served Haynes with a preliminary declaration of disclosure, which is a requirement in California to give both parties in a divorce the duty of disclosing all relevant financial information.

Leatham’s latest court filing comes seven months after he responded to Haynes’ petition to dissolve their marriage in May. Like Haynes, Leatham cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation and listed their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.

The Arrow star, 30, filed for divorce just two days before Leatham’s response and six months after the pair tied the knot in front of 120 guests at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel on Oct. 27, 2017; it was officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.

Both Haynes and Leatham requested the court eliminate any spousal support.

Leatham’s Dec. 13 filing is also the first update in their divorce case in months. Prior to that, he and Haynes fueled speculation of a reconciliation when they shared gushy tributes to each other to mark their one-year wedding anniversary in October.

In addition, the duo was photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport in July, which marked their first outing post-split.

Rumors previously suggested Leatham had been unfaithful in their marriage after the actor released an acoustic song called “Man It Sucks” — which referenced a “cheating drama” — but Haynes set the record straight in a tweet.

“Jeff would never cheat,” he tweeted in May. “He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”