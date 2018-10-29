Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Post Loving Tributes on Wedding Anniversary 5 Months After Split

Back on?

Just five months after Colton Haynes filed for divorce from husband Jeff Leatham, the pair shared gushy tributes to each other to mark their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The seemingly reunited couple tied the knot in front of 120 guests at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel last October, with the wedding officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.

Six months after tying the knot, the Arrow actor cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their separation in divorce documents, listing their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.

On Sunday, Haynes wrote on Instagram, “Can’t believe it’s already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham.”

Alongside some wedding photos, Haynes continued, “Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband,” adding three heart emojis.

In a matching post — also featuring wedding photos — Leatham, 47, shared his own tribute to Haynes, 30.

“I can’t remember what it was like before you, and I don’t even know how we got here but maybe that’s exactly what I needed,” he said. “Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall. R.M. Drake – Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband.”

Continued Leatham, “Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. – I LOVE YOU.”

Despite their split in May, Haynes and Leatham were spotted out together in the months that followed. Haynes and Leatham were photographed walking through LAX together in July. The two kept a low profile during the outing, with Leatham turning his head away from the cameras.

The cause of the pair’s initial breakup remains unclear.

While rumors suggested Leatham had been unfaithful in their marriage after the actor released an acoustic song called “Man It Sucks” — which referenced a “cheating drama” — Haynes set the record straight in a tweet.

“Jeff would never cheat,” Haynes tweeted in May. “He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”