Colton Haynes Honors Late Mother's Birthday by Spreading Her Ashes Across a Lake: 'Love You'

Colton Haynes commemorated his late mother’s birthday in a deeply meaningful way.

“Happy Birthday Momma,” he wrote on Instagram Saturday, posting a photograph of himself and his mother. “The whole family is celebrating you today. We miss you so much. I can barely breathe. I miss & love you too much ❤”

Haynes later shared that he and his family had traveled to Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in order to spread Dana’s ashes at Jenny Lake.

“Spreading my mom’s ashes on her birthday with my family. What an emotional/beautiful experience,” he wrote alongside a photograph of himself embracing his brother Clinton in the water.

The Arrow actor, 30, also shared a photograph of all of the family members that showed up to honor his mother that day. “Love you mom ❤ Happy Birthday,” he captioned the image.

In a separate post, his brother went on to explain that before her death, their mother had “called Jenny lake the most beautiful place on Earth.”

Nearly one month after Dana died in March due to liver complications, the Teen Wolf alum shared a touching post about the woman whom he had previously described as his “best friend.”

“Today I picked up my mom’s ashes from the crematory,” he wrote alongside a photo of a bunny on the side of the road. “I sat in the parking lot & cried for 3 hours. I felt so paralyzed that I checked into a Motel 6 down the street & fell asleep holding her box on the bathroom floor. When I woke up I went outside to get some fresh air before I drove home & this little baby rabbit walked 2 feet in front of me & we didn’t break eye contact for 20 mins.”

“I sat on that bench with my mom’s ashes & cried so hard I threw up,” he continued. “I truly feel like this rabbit was my incredible mom consoling me & telling me that it’s all gonna be ok. Im sharing this with y’all because it was the most surreal/incredible thing that’s ever happened to me. Sending love to all of you.”

The month before his mother’s death, Haynes explained that she needed a new liver to live, revealing she had advanced cirrhosis of the liver and was experiencing kidney failure.