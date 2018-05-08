Colton Haynes Files for Divorce from Jeff Leatham After 6 Months of Marriage: Report

Six months after they tied the knot, Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham’s marriage appears to be over.

Haynes, 29, filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles and cited irreconcilable differences as their cause for separation, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Arrow actor requested the court also eliminate any request for support from either him or Leatham.

PEOPLE has reached out to Haynes’ rep for comment.

Rumors about the pair went into overdrive Friday after the former Teen Wolf actor deleted several recent photos of him and Leatham from his Instagram feed. Haynes also dropped the word “husband” from his bio, as well as his hyphenated married name, Haynes-Leatham.

Leatham’s Instagram bio still lists his name as Jeff Haynes-Leatham.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Jeff Leatham (left) and Colton Haynes Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On Saturday, Haynes shut down speculation that Leatham had been unfaithful. (Rumors began swirling after the actor released an acoustic recording of a song he wrote called “Man It Sucks,” which referenced “cheating drama.”)

“Jeff would never cheat,” Haynes tweeted. “He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”

Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤ — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) May 5, 2018

The pair tied the knot on Oct. 27, 2017, in a star-studded ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner at a Palm Springs hotel.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes told PEOPLE at the time. “When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

Colton Haynes (left) and Jeff Leatham Juan Carlos Tapia

“Love at first sight really does exist,” Leatham added as he reflected on how the pair met. “A lot of people protect their hearts, but you have to keep your heart and your mind open. That’s how you truly find love in life. Colton has been such an inspiration to me. We couldn’t be more different, but our love is the same and I think that’s the strongest part of our relationship.”

TMZ first reported the news.