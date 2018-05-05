Colton Haynes Shuts Down Rumors That Husband Jeff Leatham Cheated: 'He's an Amazing Man'

Colton Haynes is setting the record straight amid rumors that his husband of six months cheated on him.

Two days after Haynes released an acoustic recording of a song he wrote called “Man It Sucks,” which referenced “cheating drama,” the actor has denied the tune was penned with husband Jeff Leatham in mind.

“Jeff would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ” he wrote on social media Saturday.

Rumors about the pair went into overdrive on Friday after the Arrow actor, 29, deleted several recent photos of the pair spending time together from his Instagram feed.

The most recent shot of him and Leatham, 46, was posted on Jan. 21 to celebrate the anniversary of the day they met.

Haynes also dropped the word “husband” from his Instagram profile on Friday, as well as his hyphenated married name, “Haynes-Leatham.”

However, despite the changes Haynes made to his social media account, Leatham’s Instagram continues to list his name as Jeff Haynes-Leatham and the most recent entry about his husband was shared on March 23.

The post is a video of Haynes dancing with his mother Dana Mitchell, who died that day due to advanced cirrhosis of the liver.

The pair tied the knot on Oct. 27, 2017, in a tear-filled ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner at a Palm Springs hotel.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes told PEOPLE at the time. “When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

“Love at first sight really does exist,” Leatham added as he reflected on how the pair met. “A lot of people protect their hearts but you have to keep your heart and your mind open. That’s how you truly find love in life. Colton has been such an inspiration to me. We couldn’t be more different but our love is the same and I think that’s the strongest part of our relationship.”