Newly Single Colton Haynes Says He's 'Learning to Be More Positive'

Colton Haynes is focusing on himself this summer.

The Teen Wolf and Arrow star, who recently filed for divorce from his husband Jeff Leatham after just six months of marriage, says he is learning to become a more “positive” person as a result of his breakup.

In an interview for the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast posted on Tuesday (via E! Online), the actor admitted he was “going through something” and “learning to be more positive.”

“People can become super positive,” the actor explained. “I have to accept that because I’m a little negative. But if you’re happy, you’re happy.”

Haynes and Leatham got married last October in an emotional ceremony which was officiated by none other than Kris Jenner. Their split was initially revealed in early May, right after Haynes revealed online that he’d been enduring “a sad year” but intended to “find the strength to move forward.”

Haynes has denied that infidelity had any bearing on the couple’s decision to split, after the lyrics to his acoustic song “Man it Sucks” got the rumor mill spinning, and he and Leatham have been spotted together in public at least once since they called off their marriage.

Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤ — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) May 5, 2018

Haynes’ marriage isn’t the only devastating loss he’s endured this year.

The actor also revealed that his mother, Diana Haynes, died in March due to cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure, and he’s long admitted to struggling with anxiety and depression.