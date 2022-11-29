Collin Gosselin Reveals He Dreams of a Future on Screen — but Reality TV 'Doesn't Interest' Him

The 18-year-old also expressed interest in going to college and enlisting in the military around "May or April" of next year

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 04:28 PM

Collin Gosselin has big plans for the future — and some of them could lead him back to the screen.

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 18-year-old shared that "college is definitely an option." But the son of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin also revealed his aspirations to someday become an actor.

"I'm actually interested in acting as well," Collin said. "So maybe that down the road."

Collin is quite familiar with being on-screen. He previously appeared on Kate Plus 8 (formerly Jon & Kate Plus 8) alongside his parents and many siblings. However, he doesn't have an interest in re-entering the reality television world.

"I actually don't watch reality TV at all," he said. "No, doesn't interest me."

Additionally, Collin expressed interest in enlisting in the military around "May or April" of next year.

Kate Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Jon Gosselin
Noel Vasquez/Getty; Jon Gosselin/Instagram; Bryan Steffy/Getty

Collin's parents, Jon, 45, and Kate, 47, divorced in 2009. The former couple has since established a very tumultuous dynamic, leading the kids to ultimately pick sides.

Though Collin and his sister Hannah currently live with Jon, the siblings' fellow sextuplets — Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden — reside with Kate. The exes also share 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Addressing the family's estrangement in his ET interview, Collin said he thinks the Gosselin's TLC reality series "tore us apart."

"It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye," he explained.

Hannah and Collin Gosselin
Jon Gosselin/Instagram

The teen also said his relationship with his mom changed after she sent him to a live-in learning facility.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin said of Kate. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down. It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I'm doing very well."

When asked if he would still welcome a relationship with Kate, Collin said, "Yes, it would be ideal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though there's still distance amongst the family, Hannah, 18, revealed earlier this year that her relationship with Kate has improved.

"My relationship with my mom is pretty stable. Like, we text each other and call each other on a average basis," she told ET in May. "She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great. Like, an average birthday text."

Related Articles
Kate Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Jon Gosselin
Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w73ppjo6Neo&feature=youtu.be
Jamie Lynn Spears Joined 'Special Forces' Show to Prove 'I'm Worth Something' Beyond Famous Sister's Shadow
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Split: 'We Weren't in Sync'
hannah gosselin, jon gosselin
Jon Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Opens Up About 'Stable' Relationship with Mom Kate
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' 's Debbie's Son Colt Fears They'll 'Never Have a Better Relationship' After She Moves to Canada
SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
bachelor in paradise - tyler & shanae
'Bachelor in Paradise' : Kate Gallivan Admits to 'Critical Error' That Could Lead to Split from Logan Palmer
mady gosselin
Mady Gosselin 'Proud' to Embrace Korean American Identity After 'Shame' About Heritage as a Child
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers
Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers' Relationship Timeline
Scott Disick (R) Celebrates Birthday with Kourtney Kardashian (L) at Gallery Nightclub at Planet Hollywood on May 27, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Relationship Timeline
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
Bachelor in Paradise
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Rodney Matthews Breaks Up with Lace Morris to Pursue Eliza Isichei
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace, 13, 'Should Be Living with Me' Instead of Her Mother: 'It's Just Sad'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back