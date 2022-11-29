Collin Gosselin Reveals He Dreams of a Future on Screen — but Reality TV 'Doesn't Interest' Him

Collin Gosselin has big plans for the future — and some of them could lead him back to the screen.

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 18-year-old shared that "college is definitely an option." But the son of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin also revealed his aspirations to someday become an actor.

"I'm actually interested in acting as well," Collin said. "So maybe that down the road."

Collin is quite familiar with being on-screen. He previously appeared on Kate Plus 8 (formerly Jon & Kate Plus 8) alongside his parents and many siblings. However, he doesn't have an interest in re-entering the reality television world.

"I actually don't watch reality TV at all," he said. "No, doesn't interest me."

Additionally, Collin expressed interest in enlisting in the military around "May or April" of next year.

Collin's parents, Jon, 45, and Kate, 47, divorced in 2009. The former couple has since established a very tumultuous dynamic, leading the kids to ultimately pick sides.

Though Collin and his sister Hannah currently live with Jon, the siblings' fellow sextuplets — Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden — reside with Kate. The exes also share 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Addressing the family's estrangement in his ET interview, Collin said he thinks the Gosselin's TLC reality series "tore us apart."

"It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye," he explained.

The teen also said his relationship with his mom changed after she sent him to a live-in learning facility.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin said of Kate. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down. It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I'm doing very well."

When asked if he would still welcome a relationship with Kate, Collin said, "Yes, it would be ideal."

Though there's still distance amongst the family, Hannah, 18, revealed earlier this year that her relationship with Kate has improved.

"My relationship with my mom is pretty stable. Like, we text each other and call each other on a average basis," she told ET in May. "She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great. Like, an average birthday text."