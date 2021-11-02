Colin Mochrie used a VHS tape to fend off the fan who reached to touch his head during the staged stunt

Comedian Colin Mochrie Gets Into Faux Scuffle with Fan Asking for Autograph as Part of Skit

Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Colin Mochrie is going all-out.

As seen in footage obtained by TMZ, the 63-year-old comedian appeared to get into a brief scuffle with a fan on the sidewalk this week, in a stunt for an upcoming pilot. Mochrie chatted with with someone while preparing to autograph a VHS tape, until the person reached to touch his head. At that point, the actor grabbed the person's arm and backed away, causing a tussle and using the VHS tape to hit the person, who eventually ran away before the video ended.

The outlet reported that the skit was staged in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday afternoon.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a rep for Mochrie said, "Colin just happened to be shooting a sketch for an untitled tv pilot when the TMZ cameras caught him."

"There was no altercation whatsoever," they added.

In January, Mochrie explained in an interview with the outlet FilmInquiry.com that improv skills are "definitely a muscle you have to keep toned."

He said, "Oh, absolutely. It's a muscle that atrophies very quickly. If you're not doing it constantly, the worst thing is that fear comes in, and that stops you from going out there."