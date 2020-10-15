"So few people utilize that moment to object. I think he could do a really great objection," Colin Jost joked of his SNL costar

Colin Jost Wants Michael Che to 'Object' at Wedding to Scarlett Johansson: 'It Would Be Nice'

Colin Jost has a very special job in mind for his Saturday Night Live costar Michael Che when he marries fiancée Scarlett Johansson.

Jost made a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, where he revealed what he expects from his "Weekend Update" partner at his upcoming nuptials.

"What I really want from Che, I want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding," he said. "A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice. So few people utilize that moment to object. I think he could do a really great objection."

Jost and Johansson became engaged in May 2019 but have had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. DeGeneres said that whenever a new wedding date is set, she plans to be there as Che's plus one.

Image zoom Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

"That'd be so sweet. What you want in a COVID wedding is a bunch of extra plus ones," joked Jost, 38. "Hopefully they're flying in from across the country. It's a great set-up. Thank you so much. We're excited to have you."

The couple first met in 2010 when Johansson, 35, was a host on SNL. After the Avengers actress hosted again in 2017, the two were seen kissing at the show's afterparty.

Image zoom Xinhua/Li Ying/Getty

In December 2019, Johansson sweetly thanked SNL for introducing her to "the love of my life."

Jost, who keeps his relationship with the actress low-key, previously told PEOPLE, the added public attention from his relationship has been strange, saying, "I've gotten more self-conscious about it."

"I'm still surprised that anyone cares about anything I do, because for so long in my life, no one did."