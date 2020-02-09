Colin Jost Has Hilarious Reaction to SNL Costar's Impression of His Fiancée Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost squirmed in his seat during a segment on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update.

The comedian, 37, was joined at the desk by his costar Chloe Fineman, who raved about her love for the Oscars and delivered some impressions of this year’s nominated actresses, including Jost’s fiancée Scarlett Johansson.

”I love the Oscars. It’s my favorite holiday,” Fineman told Jost. “I’m such a huge fan of all the actresses nominated this year. And I have learned so much from studying their performances.”

The freshman cast member then launched into a series of impressions, starting with Renée Zellweger’s performance in Judy as the iconic Judy Garland. After that, she did a spot-on performance of Saoirse Ronan and her role as Jo March in Little Women, even throwing in a hilarious impression of Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

When Jost asked her if any other performances “stuck with” her, Fineman immediately responded with an impression of Johansson, 35, as Nicole Barber in Marriage Story.

While giving her performance, she turned to Jost and asked, “Do you feel like you’re at home, Colin?”

Jost immediately began to squirm as the audience burst into laughter. “No, no, no. You don’t have to do that. We don’t have to do this,” he said as he looked away from Fineman while trying to suppress a laugh.

“That’s really good,” he later added.

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The Avengers: Endgame star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring two months later in July when she took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

For this year’s Oscars, Johansson received her first nominations in her career.

The mom of one received two Oscar nominations this year: Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

The double nominations are rare as she’s only the 12th person to receive to acting nominations in the same year, according to the BBC. She could also become the first person to ever win two acting Oscars in the same year.

Johansson follows in the footsteps of Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Jamie Foxx, Sigourney Weaver and Cate Blanchett. And while no actor has ever won in both of their categories, there’s a first time for everything.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.